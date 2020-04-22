LUGOFF, S.C. — “I feel loved and I feel seen and recognized for my accomplishments,” says Tracy Elmore, the new 2020 SC STEM educator of the year.

The Lugoff Elgin Middle School STEM ( science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and Project Lead the Way teacher was honored on Tuesday.

This is the second year that South Carolina has honored STEM teachers.

“I got a knock on the door it was my principal and when I opened the door a bunch of faculty was out there and it was amazing to see all my colleagues and friends," said Elmore, "they presented me with the $5000 check and then I rode in a convertible around the neighborhood and waved to people it was fun, I’ve never done that before.” Elmore will also receive professional development opportunities.

Other finalists in the state, with each receiving a thousand dollars are:

Coastal Pee Dee Region: Derenda “Dee” Marshall, STEM Lab Teacher at Wacamaw Intermediate School in Georgetown County School District.

Lowcountry Regional Finalist: Amy Baldwin, Gateway to Technology Teacher 6th – 8th grade at Oakbrook Middle School in Dorchester School District Two.

Midlands Region Finalist: Kirstin Bullington, Next Energy Engineering Instructor at Richland Two Institute of Innovation in Richland School District Two.

Upstate Regional Finalist: Tracy Elmore, STEM/PLTW teacher at Lugoff Middle School in Kershaw County School District.

Western Region Finalist: Chris Beyerle, Gateway to Technology Engineering Teacher at Fisher Middle School in Greenville County School District.