'A creativity buffet': Sumter craft fair highlights local artist

The Sumter County Museum is hosting the 'Made in Sumter' craft fair on Saturday. The free event will feature 20 local artists and three food trucks.

SUMTER, S.C. — The first "Made in Sumter" craft fair is spotlighting local artists on Saturday at the Sumter County Museum. There will be 20 vendors and three food trucks at the free event.

Amy Vaughn creates custom art pieces with historic material she finds buried in the ground. On Saturday, she’ll be selling these custom pieces.

"It's like a creativity buffet," Vaughn explained. "Everybody’s coming together, everybody has a little bit of this, a little bit of that. You can’t buy what we make in a department store or in a box store."

That’s why Diana Roof with the Sumter County Museum decided to host this event.

"You go to Walmart and everyone has the same thing," Roof said. "You come here and you’ll get something that’s unique."

Just like the handmade books that Doug Foxworth will be selling. One book can take him up to two years of research and printing to create. It’s a labor of love, he says. One that he’s excited to share with people at the craft fair.

"I really just enjoy talking to them whether I sell them a book or not," Foxworth said.

The market starts on Saturday at 9 a.m. and runs to 3 p.m.