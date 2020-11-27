Many shopping small or online on Black Friday this year

Many people say that shopping local is more important this year.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many things have changed because of COVID-19, including the way people spend money on Black Friday.

News 19 asked people how they were shopping for the holidays.

Some people are sticking to online retailers.

"My wife does most of the shopping," Matt Trail. "However, we've been buying groceries online, and she does a lot of Amazon purchasing."

Other, like Katherine Long, have decided to support small businesses. Long did some of her holiday shopping at the South Carolina State Farmer's Market and thinks supporting small businesses is more important than ever this year.