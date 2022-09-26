Columbia-based contractor selected for new Orangeburg city hall

The city received three proposals for the building. Part of the proposal was to include local and minority-owned to develop the building.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The City of Orangeburg has selected a new contractor for its new city hall. The developer is Columbia-based company Mashburn Construction.

“We primarily decided to go with them because they have extensive experience in renovating older buildings and they have a large presence throughout the Midlands and throughout South Carolina," said city administrator Sidney Evering.

The city hall will be located at the corner of Broughton and Russell Streets where the local bank was previously located. It was about 18,000 square feet.

New renderings of the building show it will have a rooftop terrace that can be rented by the public. The plan is to have the terrace rented out by the public for events.

“We just look at the city hall as being another important anchor for our downtown revitalization efforts," said Evering.

“We wanted to make sure that local and minority and women contractors have a fair opportunity to participate in the renovation of our new city hall," said Evering.