Meadowfield Elementary kindergarten teacher wins conservation award

Dr. Jamie Browder is Richland County's 'Conservation Teacher of the Year.'

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Soil and Water Conservation District (RSWCD) picked their 'Conservation Teacher of the Year,' Dr. Jamie Browder.

Dr. Jamie Browder is a kindergarten teacher at Meadowfield Elementary School where gardening is a key part of his curriculum. His sustainability teachings has earned him $100 cash and a $500 grant to continue his work.

“I also include other conservation initiatives such as composting, water conservation, which includes using water barrel systems, makeshift irrigation that my kids produce, bird watching projects- just to name a few," Dr. Browder said.

Jamison Browder, a pre-kindergarten educator who has secured several grants for campus gardening projects, has been named the County’s Conservation Teacher of the Year. To learn more, visit https://t.co/bfc8oeTaAi. pic.twitter.com/KB25g0PdMj — RichlandSC (@RichlandSC) October 28, 2020

Chandra Cooper with RSWCD says it is always hard narrowing down the right candidate, but after over 15 years of giving the award, they still manage to find some amazing teachers.

“Dr. Browder has done an amazing job promoting projects for his students," Cooper said, "he’s even done a fishing experience for some of the students there. So he has a lot going on at the school but he’s also reaching out into the community”

Dr. Browder uses local resources to educate his students and is using the grant money he received from this award to work on a native plant project in partnership with the local Mill Creek Greenhouse.

Of his many goals for his classrooms, Dr. Browder says just being outside with his kids is a teachable moment, “It can be a place where you can be comfortable, it can be a place where you can feel relaxed and that’s huge for me.”

Along with working in- and out- of the classroom, Dr. Browder has many publications concerning his work, he has won a writing award from MIT and travels to present what he learns from his work at conferences. He even received a grant to study sustainability in Japan.