COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia's Senior Resources Meals on Wheels program has implemented phase one of their emergency plan due to the coronavirus spread.

Executive Director Andrew Boozer told us they are prepared for whatever may happen.

"It's really education and prevention," Boozer told us, "So, we have worked with our seniors all around Richland County as well as our staff and volunteers to make sure everybody knows what are the appropriate sanitation steps- washing hands, don't touch your face, cough into your elbow- things that we hear everyday. But reminding them that that's important, why that's important and also what to look for as far as symptoms and when to call the doctor."

Meals on Wheels supplies 400 hot meals a day to seniors across Richland County and serves over 600 with all of their programs. So it is vital that they continue their work.

"It's important for us to make sure that those services continue," Boozer says, "that seniors in need have the food and have the support that they need to be healthy and independent. But right now we're putting a lot of focus on the healthy to make sure that they can be insulated on the coronavirus."

The program says they have seen a drop in volunteers recently and are making adjustments to make sure they are still able to provide services.

