ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg has partnered with Growing Cobb, an organization that seeks to guarantee access to gardens, fresh food and education, to implement a community garden.

Hospital and community volunteers over the past several months have been planting in a garden they created with the goal to create a shift in the tri-county culture in hopes to build healthy habits around eating.

From cabbage to kale to collards, the team who takes care of the garden says vegetables are being prepared to be distributed.

"The greatest health concerns in the area have been consistent obesity, diabetes, hypertension" said Stephanie Harrison, Tri- County health network manager at RMC. "So one of the things we wanted to do was change the way of eating and also in this area there are food deserts so we wanted to become a provider of natural healthy Whole Foods for our patients an our community."

The first distribution is going to be taking place on site at RMC located at the cancer center at 10 a.m. on October 9.

The first distribution is strictly for cancer patients at the hospital but they hope distributions will be available to the public in the coming months.