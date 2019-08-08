COLUMBIA, S.C. — Rosie, yes like from The Jetsons, is Main St. Columbia's newest employee.

“Rosie is our new autonomous, all electric, street cleaning machine. She’s from Italy, its our understanding it’s the first one in the United States," says President of City Center Partnership's Matt Kennell, "Its technically called the Ariamatic 240."

Despite the fancy name, Rosie is a hardworking girl. She joins the clean team of the Yellow Shirts to pick up litter on the streets.

"We wanted a better, more energy efficient, more environmentally friendly way to clean the streets," Kennell said, "Before we used a diesel powered vacuum cleaner. So new technology and we were just happy to embrace it."

Stop and say hi to Rosie next time you see her downtown!

If you have any story ideas or information on things happening around town, contact us at StreetSquad@wltx.com or tweet us using the hashtag #StreetSquad19.