Midlands Arts Conservatory participating in national art project

50 students at the arts charter school submitted artwork to show their feelings from the past year.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Columbia charter school is participating in a national art project.

The Midlands Arts Conservatory was one of 10 nation-wide chosen by the World Awareness Children's Museum to participate in the “COVID-19 & Me: Changes in My World" project.

50 students submitted artwork to be featured in a virtual gallery as well as in a special edition magazine.

“I think we’ve got some pretty impressive pieces to be putting up against the rest of the country so we’ll definitely see if that translates to even more recognition," says Brad Tillman is the head of Midlands Arts Conservatory, "It's an artistic expression of what this last year has been like, what it means to you, what the artistic expression of that would look like.”

