Midlands father coalition seeks support amidst COVID-19 pandemic

The coalition is holding its annual father’s day appeal which helps to raise money for resources and care.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For more than 20 years the Midlands Father Coalition has sought to help fathers find their footing free of charge. It's legal, financial, and career help to allow them to be the best they can be for their families.

The coalition is holding its annual Father’s Day appeal which helps to raise money for resources provided and this year the team says they see an even greater need as a result of the pandemic.

"We also have fathers struggling with issues of underemployment," says Eleanor Boyd, director of development. "A lot of it also is basic needs food, housing, utilities and those types of things. So we want to help try and get them over their hump so they can continue to reach economic stability so they can have all the necessary tools to be great fathers."

The coalition is encouraging everyone to find a way to make a difference.

"Our joke is that dads have plenty of ugly ties but if you want to do something special make a gift in honor of father and help a father reach his full potential," says Boyd.