Kershaw County organizations participate in Midlands Gives Day on Tuesday

Arts Center of Kershaw County is optimistic a good day of donations will keep their projects going

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Tuesday is a big day for nonprofit organizations across the Midlands.

Midlands Gives is an 18-hour challenge to help raise money for local nonprofits in eleven Midlands counties on Tuesday.

The Arts Center of Kershaw County is one of those organizations with high hopes for Midlands Gives on Tuesday.

The Center, which offers painting, clay making, and theatre among other things, says Midlands Gives is extremely important to keep the center alive.

"We've been through some transition with COVID, and we're just getting our feet back under us," said Executive Director Dolly Patton. "It is the hub of the arts for this county because it helps us provide arts & culture events and classes and opportunities for everyone to experience art and see how it changes your life."

Patton says donations are needed to continue bringing classes and special projects to the community.

"We provide music, visual arts, drama, and dance," Patton said. "We also have a clay studio and a 2-D studio and, in the summer, this is the hub for our signature program Arts Arising. That's where about 150 school children from the district come for an art intensive ... they experience all kinds of art. You might go to music in the morning and theatre in the afternoon."

While the funds will also be used to help cover other events, "It will help fund Arts Arising, bringing in guest artists into that program and teachers," Patton said.

"It also helps us bring in shows," Patton said. "We have a concert on Fridays in the spring, and that's free, so we do need funds to help with that. In the fall, we have a big blues festival for a weekend."

"We're doing a play this summer, so that is the type of projects that these funds help," Patton said. "A lot of people think your ticket sales pay for everything. They don't come close, so it takes donors to keep this place alive."