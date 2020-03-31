COLUMBIA, S.C. — Groups that take care of the city's most vunerable are having to change how they do that because of COVID-19.

As the pandamic makes its way across the county, centers like Transitions, that care for the city's homeless, are having to make changes to protect themselves and those they serve.

"We serve almost 600 meals a day here. But we now have them come through in shifts in groups of ten, keep six-feet apart in line" says Elizabeth Igelheart, Vice President of Advancement for Transitions, " We’ve allowed hand sanitizer to be readily available all throughout the facility. We’ve gone to much more disposable silver ware, hand towels and all those types of things so there isn’t a lot being reused or touched by multiple people."

As a result, Igelheart says the epidemic has changed the overall culture of the center.

"You notice as you walk down the sidewalk from one building to the other it’s one person per bench instead of people sitting on the bench together and it’s a little quieter" says Igleheart, "We now allow people back into the dorm area so they can further distance themselves if they need to or want to."

Even in the most uncertain of times Igelheart wants those in need to know that transitions is fully staffed and is here to help.

