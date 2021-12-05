After 33 years, man reunites with lost class ring

A Columbia man has held on to a class ring he found for 33 years. He finally got to return it to it's rightful owner.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In the late 80's, a Columbia man found a class ring that someone had lost. When no one claimed it, he decided he needed to hold onto it.

The ring was lost 33 years ago. After all these years, the ring was reunited with it's owner thanks to the internet and a few calls. The Columbia man who found it believes he understands why the ring fell into his hands in the first place.

"I can't believe I'm finally going to be able to meet you!" were the first words James Jordan said to Michael Reid after returning is Chester High School class of 1988 ring.

"I've held on to it always thinking in my head that maybe I'll find this guy one day," Jordan told News19. For James Jordan, that day has finally come.

33 years ago, James Jordan was working loss prevention at the Fort Jackson Post Exchange when someone found a high school class ring and turned it in.

When no one came to claim it, Jordan knew he shouldn't just get rid of it. So for 33 years, the ring sat in a jewelry box at the Jordan home.

James Jordan held on to this Chester High School class ring for 33 years hoping to one day find its owner. Today was the day. Tune in to @WLTX at 6 to see how the story ends. pic.twitter.com/7RDuzOqGT6 — Emily Correll (@emcorrell) May 12, 2021

"It kind of just popped back out on my desk a couple of months ago and my wife said 'hey the internet is a lot better now why don't you try to find him again.' And I said let's do it."

Jordan poked around with what little information he had about the possible owner. Then one day he made a call and someone finally answered the phone.

"It's like I've been reunited with my best friend. It's one of those types of feelings," Mike Reid was on the other end of the line.

In 88', Reid deployed to Germany with the Army not long after he lost his ring.

"It never dawned on me that I would have it returned back to me. I believe I called from Germany a few weeks later and they let me speak to lost and found and no one had reported it at the time," Reid remembers.

A 45 minute trip to Winnsboro brought home a lost treasure, and sparked a new friendship. Jordan knows he was the only one who could return the special ring to the right person.