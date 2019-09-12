LEXINGTON, S.C. — Families in need in the Lexington community are able to get toys for their children at Mission Lexington.

The crisis ministry has been serving the community since 1978. According to their website, Mission Lexington helps meets 30,000 needs in the community each year.

Lauren Palkowski, the Director of Community Relations for Mission Lexington, says they've had a good turnout so far for their toy Christmas shop. It's something they do every single year.

"We just started our toy Christmas shop for families that are in need for Christmas Holidays and gifts," said Palkowski. "It's going well. It runs for the next two weeks."

Monday through Thursday from 9 am until 3 pm, families can come to Mission Lexington at 216 Harmon Street to get the help they need.

"A family would come in and they bring with them their drivers licence and social security cards for anyone living in the house. If they have Medicade, they would bring in that card as well. They go through a short interview with our social services team and then they come over here and they shop with us afterwards, explained Palkowski.

The crisis ministry says the toys are collected from those who are able to give in the community.

"This is a huge part of our donations that we receive from businesses, from families, from organizations, from churches, and we heavily depend on them to pull this off."

Right now, Mission Lexington is asking for your help in toy donations. The items they need the most is middle school boys and girl gifts. These can be items like Nerf guns, cologne sets, balls, makeup sets, nail polish, stocking suffers, and other things.

Folks who bring in donations can drop them off in the back of their building at their drop off location.

"There's a great need for just being able to assist families with the holidays. It's a hard time for some people to put money towards just the extra stuff. Being able to bless them with some gifts is just a huge benefit."

