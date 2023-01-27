Mobile agriculture lab teaching students across South Carolina about state's commodities

Sandy Run K8 School is one of two in the state selected to take part in the pilot program.

SANDY RUN, S.C. — A mobile agriculture lab is making its way across South Carolina and teaching students about the importance of agriculture, thanks to the South Carolina Farm Bureau. Sandy Run K8 School is among the first in the state to experience it.

The agency reports agribusiness is South Carolina's largest sector. It also reports agriculture brings in $42 billion to the state and over 200,000 jobs to the state's economy. It's introducing an agriculture lab that's teaching students across South Carolina all about the state's commodities.

“These students might not even realize that they’re surrounded by farmland. A lot of times they say, 'Hey, you’re in the middle of nowhere,’ but they’re not," said SC Farm Bureau's director of the Ag Classroom Jill Jeffords.

Among the topics students are learning include renewable and nonrenewable energy resources, as well as how commodities like corn are used for food, fuel, and fiber. Sandy Run K8 school is one of two in the state selected to take part in the pilot program.

“How science, mathematics, and social studies, culture all develops around what this state has had a proud history of having and that’s a very strong agricultural base," said school principal Chris Mack.

The Ag Lab is now available to all schools throughout the state. It is able to accommodate five to eight elementary school classes a day and costs $400 to reserve. An AITC certified teacher will accompany the trailer to educate students through hands-on learning experiments.

If a school’s population is at least 60% free/reduced lunch and the school is within Duke Energy’s SC service territory, the school will be able to apply for a scholarship, made possible through a grant from the Duke Energy Foundation.