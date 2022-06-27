Mobile mammograms available in Orangeburg County

The mobile mammography truck will make stops at Santee Urgent Care on the fourth Monday of every month starting at 11:30 a.m.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Mobile mammograms are being offered to patients throughout Orangeburg County. Health officials at the Regional Medical Center's Breast Cancer Health Center say these exams are essential for early breast cancer detection and early treatment.

“A lot of times in these rural communities we have patients that come in and it’s kind of too far gone or at a point where it’s very involved instead of catching it very early," said manager of radiology services Crystal Fulmer.

The mobile mammography truck will make stops at the Santee Urgent Care facility on the fourth Monday of every month starting at 11:30 a.m. This is an opportunity for patients who may not have the opportunity to get screened at the RMC's Breast Health Center in Orangeburg.

“We feel like we need to go out into the community and get these done so they don’t have to drive as far especially with gas prices right now. That’s just an extra cost to the patient so if we can help cut that out and provide that service in their area," said Fulmer.

The facility is partnering with the Best Chance Network that provides breast and cervical cancer screenings at no cost for women who qualify based on their level of need.

The mobile mammography will be at the RMC Primary Care Facility in Holly Hill on the first Monday of each month starting at 11:30 a.m. and is also serving communities in Bowman and St. Matthews. It will make stops at the Bamberg-Barnwell Emergency Medical Center on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month starting at 9:30 a.m.

“It’s a big cancer that takes up a lot of our population behind lung cancer and that’s something we feel like we need to get out and educate about and make it as accessible as possible for everyone," said director of radiology services at the Breast Health Center Dana Banks.