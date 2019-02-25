Like many rural areas, Fairfield County relies on volunteer firefighters to keep the community safe, but the county needs more people willing to serve.

"When people call us, it is the worst day of their life. And so our job at the end of the day is just to do whatever we can do to make it better," said Jason Pope. He is the director of fire services for Fairfield County.

The county has four career firefighters and depends on volunteers, but the number of people willing to volunteer has decreased.

Pope said, "It is not a crisis yet, but I do think if the trends we have been watching over the last 15-20 years, if they continue, then we will be at crisis level."

The county has 120 active volunteer firefighters, but in the 1970s there was a waiting list just to get the opportunity to serve.

Standing in the Community Volunteer Fire Department in Winnsboro, also known as Station One, Pope said, "In the 70s, there were 50 members, now in 2019 we have 16."

There are many reasons for the decline in numbers.

A lot of the residents of Fairfield County work outside of the county and just do not have the extra time to help. Pope said, "They leave earlier in the morning because they have a longer commute, and they get home later at night."

Increased required training time is also a challenge. He said, "Forty years ago a basic fire class, you could complete it in forty hours. Now it is 140 hours of fire training to get you in the door and get you working."

Pope said, synthetic furnishings and building materials burn at a much faster rate than the more natural products that were in homes decades ago.

This has drastically decreased the survival time in a house fire from 10-15 minutes to 3-5 minutes. In a geographically large county like Fairfield, this can compound the problem during a fire or another emergency.

Pope said, "I need twice as many volunteers as we have."

He said that is not a definite number, but he is just trying to let the residents know more volunteers are needed.

The volunteer firefighters do get a very small stipend for each meeting or call they respond to, but it is more about giving back.

He said, "This is about helping your fellow man. This is about helping your neighbor. This is about helping your community and giving back."

According to Pope, "We really want them committed to the mission. That is the mission I am trying to sell, this is how you can help your neighbor."

Throughout the country, small, rural fire departments are struggling to recruit and keep volunteer firefighters.

If you would like more information on becoming a volunteer firefighter visit https://www.scvolunteerfire.org/.

If you would like more information on becoming a volunteer firefighter in Fairfield County, you can find them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or call 803-712-1070.