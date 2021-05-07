Restaurants hopeful for Mother's Day rush

Because restaurants had to close up shop last year due to COVID, restaurants are expecting large crowds this year.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Mother's Day is typically a busy time for the restaurant industry.

"Last Mother's Day was way off," explained Kuckery Owner, William Kuck. "This year, I think it will be better than we had in the past four years."

Because restaurants had to close up shop last year due to COVID, a few restaurants in Orangeburg are expecting large crowds this year.

"Mother's Day is the second biggest holiday for us," said Kuck. "Comparing how business is picking up now, Sundays are increasing every week. We will pick up a couple of hundred people this Mother's Day."

"A lot of people have been noticing us," said Taste of Caribbean at Atlantis manager Ayanna Coleman. "Hopefully, Mother's Day will be a huge kick-off for us where everybody brings their moms in here.

Restaurant owners News 19 spoke to agree it's going to be all hands on deck this Sunday. The Taste of the Caribbean at Atlantis manager says she hopes Mother's Day will help generate more foot traffic that was lost during the pandemic.