Motorcycle club steps up to help Midlands woman fighting breast cancer

Erica Bryant has stage 3 inflammatory breast cancer that her health insurance is not fully covering.

IRMO, S.C. — A local motorcycle club was approached about a family battling cancer and wanted to help. A Ride for Erica was organized.

On Saturday, leather was paired with hot pink as bikers from all over the Midlands rode in support of a woman's fight with breast cancer.

Erica Bryant is a wife and mother of three who has been battling Stage 3 inflammatory breast cancer. Although her last chemo treatment is June 30th, she still has a long road ahead with a double mastectomy and radiation treatments. “With everything, I should be finished in April of next year," Erica tells News19.

“They’re every day, 9-5, hardworking people, they pay their bills, pay their insurance, and unfortunately insurance has let them down. And we’re here to help them make a difference," Mike and Gina Lafferty say. They are the founders of Shifting Gears Riding Group and heard about Erica’s battle.

“When we heard the story, we couldn’t say no," Gina says. "She’s only 38 years old, their youngest child is two, and her journey is far from over. So, their medical expenses are still coming in. You know they still have living expenses. It takes money to buy children’s clothing and groceries beyond medical expenses.”

Each bike paid a fee to go on an hour ride for Erica and then kicked back with good music and food all in support of the Bryant family and their expenses.

“Him [her husband, Chad] taking off a lot of days with the kids or taking me back and forth to appointments or if I’ve got to get fluids because I’m so sick… I mean this is going to help tremendously," Erica says.

“Just to take their spare time to do something like this, no words can describe it. It’s just touching," Chad Bryant adds.

“We’re going to do everything we can," Gina Lafferty says. "That was our whole purpose for this is to try and help them. So, after this is over, hopefully people will look at the website and they will donate. If they couldn’t make it today and ride if they couldn’t come out here today because of work- go to the website, make a donation, do it for a family member, do it in honor of them. Help this family.”

Erica says, “this has gone above and beyond anything I could have dreamed of really. It’s amazing.”