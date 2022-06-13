Murals popping up across downtown Camden

One at the Library, one on Broad Street a redone mural downtown are changing the look of the city

CAMDEN, S.C. — Downtown Camden is seeing bright colors appearing across several buildings in the city as two murals have been added to the downtown area.

"In downtown Camden's cultural district, we've got lots of different kinds of art and expression of creativity and culture and this mural was a great addition to it because we don't have anything like it yet downtown, so now we've got a big beautiful interactive mural," said Katherine Spadacenta, main street manager for the City of Camden about the newest mural on Broad Street.

Spadacenta explained why the alleyway mural has become a hot spot for people in the community to stop by.

"People use it a lot to get from parking to Broad Street and all the shops and restaurants downtown, so it was just one more way we could enhance the space and make it fun for everyone."

Spadacenta said it might be the beginning of a trend across the city, as both murals came to life by two different people.

"I think a lot of people are taking a lot of pride in our community, and this is one of the ways they get to show they are proud of the place they live," Spadacenta said. "I think you'll see some more paintings. I think there are people in the community who have great ideas, and we'll get to see them as time goes by."