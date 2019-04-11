IRMO, S.C. — Edward Middleton is an Irmo man you may notice playing music at the community park from time to time.

He sets up with a stool, a small amp, a microphone and a guitar.

“I’m giving to my community – that’s what it feels like to me," Middleton told Street Squad, "I’m doing something to make people happy during lunch or on the weekends when they’re out here.”

Edward taught himself to play guitar after knowing how to read music from years in chorus class as a kid.

“A guy loaned me his guitar. He was going on a business trip and he drew three chords on it and said ‘here’ and just left me… so I just taught myself,” Edward laughed.

About a year ago, Middleton's son Brian was sent to Arizona to receive a heart transplant.

Edward's son Brian after his heart transplant.

WLTX

"He and I started working on a song while he was in the middle of all of that and that to me was like motivating for him," Middleton told us.

"I said, you know, there’s nothing stopping me from taking my music seriously now so I just started playing a little bit more," Middleton comes to the park a few times a week to play,"this is just like me practicing and giving to the community because when they’re out here they can just sit and listen and eat their lunches or on the weekend play with their kids and stuff.”

Middleton says his son is on the up and up and he hopes his music career will be soon as well.

“I want to get up enough material to actually make something official and see how that goes.”

If you have any story ideas or information on things happening around town, contact us at StreetSquad@wltx.com or tweet us using the hashtag #StreetSquad19.