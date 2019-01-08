The Town of Prosperity has a new police chief.

Chief Wesley Palmore is diving into his new position by participating in National Night Out- a community-police awareness event being celebrated across the nation.

“National Night Out, we are planning, of course, to get with the community and partner with the community and put on a festival with bouncy houses, with a live band, entertainment, food, we just gonna go all out," Chief Palmore says.

Chief Palmore’s first day on the job was Monday, so next week’s event gives him an opportunity to meet his new community.

“My goal is to make a good department better," Chief Palmore shares, "You know, bring more stability to the position of Chief of Police. Of course community policing, getting out, being visible, working with the youth of prosperity, patrolling the area, checking on business, being visible and seen.”

National Night Out in Prosperity will be held Tuesday, August 6 from 5-8 at the ballpark behind the Police Department.

