Dream come true: Midlands karate champion opens martial arts school in Elgin

Karate champion Natalie Allen says she has always wanted to open a martial arts gym. On Friday, that dream came true.

ELGIN, S.C. — A Midlands karate champion opened her own martial arts school on Friday, and she's only 17-year-old.

Three-time overall world grand karate champion Natalie Allen was surrounded by family, friends, and the mayor of Elgin on Friday Morning as she cut the ribbon on her own martial arts school, Hub City Martial Arts.

"I have had this dream since I was seven or eight," Allen said as she thanked everyone, including her parents, former coach, and friends, who helped her find the location.

Allen said picking out the location was hard but it happened quickly, with the process starting almost a month ago.

Still in high school, she say homeschooling has allowed her flexibility to work on her business.

"I do my first two classes a day in the morning at home, then I come here to eat lunch," Allen said. "Then I finish my other two classes, and then I run over and start teaching my four classes of the day and then we do sparring after."

Thank you to everyone who came out today! We had a great turn out and can’t wait to see what the future holds 💥💥 ... Posted by Hub City Martial Arts- Elgin on Friday, February 4, 2022

Allen is not alone in running the gym, She has two other instructors working alongside her to make sure the place has extra lessons and guidance.

Allen says she has a message for anyone who might want to start a business at a young age, like herself. "Don't let somebody hold you back because of your age or height or who you are. Just do what you want to do."

Allen is confident the studio will do well since it's one-of-its-kind in the area.