COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's National Hospitals week and several organizations have teamed up on an initiative to help provide supplies to doctors and nurses.

The American Hospital Association, Creative Coalition, and the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy started the "Protect the Heroes" campaign.

The online initiative will give people a chance to make direct donations to their area hospitals.

Every dollar raised will go towards purchasing PPE supplies for doctors and nurses at the hospital.

"What we’re trying to do is convey the message to healthcare workers, front-line workers, that keep us safe that they are the true heroes of this pandemic." said Schipp Ames, with the South Carolina Health Association.

If you would like to donate a hospital, visit https://www.protecttheheroes.org/