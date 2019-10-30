COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new fine arts and science center officially opened at Ben Lippen School on Wednesday.

Dozens of students and faculty attended a ribbon cutting ceremony for the building early Wednesday morning.

The $5.5 Million facility will include brand new Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math classrooms for students, as well as brand new Fine Arts facilities for students.

"It expands opportunities for our young people here in Columbia South Carolina, to receive excellent academic education." says Tony Fajardo, who serves as the Headmaster for Ben Lippen School. "We want to prepare students for college and equip them for life, that's what this building does for us and our students."

The building will also include a Robotics lab and a state of the art Chemistry lab for students and faculty.

