COLUMBIA, S.C. — Midlands Technical College on Harbison held their 5th Annual Harbison History Day celebration.

Bells rang as the school school dedicated a new bell pavilion on the campus.

In the days of racial segregation this campus was the site of the historic Harbison Institute, a junior college which provided African-American students educational opportunities during a time when many weren’t available.

At the celebration, alumni who attended Harbison Institute were able to ring the bell that was preserved from 1882.

Dr. Ronald Rhames, President of the Harbison campus shared the importance of hosting this event saying, "I want people to know about the history of this campus, what it means to our graduates and what it means to our community."

"I just thank the Lord I’m still alive" says Mary Wind.

Wind is an alumni who attended the ceremony and recently turned 96 and says she has gratitude for her community and all that the school has meant to her life. "I thank him {God} for all the goodness and all the opportunities we have now that we didn’t have in the past" says Wind.