New bridge in Bethune expected to open in the Fall

US-1 heading into Bethune has been under construction since 2019 for bridge repairs.

Example video title will go here for this video

BETHUNE, S.C. — Construction cones and road closed signs fill US-1 heading into Bethune.

It's due to a bridge project that started back in 2019, and residents are curious about when the construction will end.

Ciera David and her family, who live right in front of the project, say it's been noisy and stressful.

"The noise is definitely a big issue, it trembles our house in the morning, and that bothers us," David said. "They actually moved our mailboxes from down there to down here, where they originally were when we moved in. I'm not sure exactly what they're doing but they're making a lot of noise."

The David family is curious about when the project will be completed. News19 reached out to get answers from the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) for an update on the project.

“The new and improved US-1 Bridge over CSX railroad is on schedule to be open early fall of this year," SCDOT told News 19. "Once it is open, demolition will begin on the current bridge, which is still in use."

The new bridge will have wider travel lanes, updated guardrails and improved roadway alignment, as well as improved sight distance for intersecting roads and driveways, according to SCDOT, who said overall safety will be improved due to these factors.

The new bridge has a projected lifespan of 75 years.

As for the David family, they are excited for the construction to be over.