Harbison Community Association creating new business advisory council

IRMO, S.C. — The Harbison Community Association is looking to breathe new life into the area.

They're creating a new business advisory council, open to any business leader to join.

This new team will voice any concerns, issues or praises to the Harbison Community Association's nine board members or staff.

The association hopes several local leaders will be involved.

"One of the things that I'd really like to see them do is come together and, as a force, bring the power of the numbers of people involved and get them started on doing some things, both in the community, but also as businesses. As businesses, they're going through a lot of the same things together and it's great for them to be able to network," said Cindy Hellett, executive director of the association.

Hellett tells News 19 lines of jurisdiction can be confusing for newcomers and even locals.

"We have Richland County Sheriff's Department, Lexington County Sheriff's Department, city of Columbia police, as well as Irmo police, so you can imagine trying to figure out who to call is a task. And so we want to help them with those kinds of things, knowing who to call when we need something from the city, if we need something from the county," Hellett said.

She explains Harbison area resources like clubs and classes are better used than to be passed by. Hellett proposes that most don't take advantage, possibly because business leaders just don't know.

Local Harbison business owner Fernando Bravo tells News 19 he's had trouble with his business's hidden location since he started in 2016.

He hopes this effort could help give him solutions.

"Having a group of people, each one will come up with different ideas as far as like social media or new ways of advertising," Bravo said.

The Harbison Community Association plans to hand out flyers to all local businesses in the area for a meeting in October at Columbiana Centre Mall.