ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg county school district has implemented a district wide clear bag policy for visitors attending all athletic and other major events effective immediately.

The district says they believe the new rule will provide a safer environment and more expedited entry for all visitors to school facilitates.

Visitors will be permitted to carry one clear bag, a one-gallon ziplock style bag or a clear bag no larger than 12" x 6" x 12".

A small clutch bag/purse measuring no larger than 4.5" x 6.5" will be permitted to be carried outside of the clear bag and is subject to search.

The clear bag can be purchased at any game/event for $2.00.