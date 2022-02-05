New community garden growing in Irmo

The garden will have plots residents can lease on a yearly basis and plant whatever they'd like to as long as it's not a tree.

IRMO, S.C. — A new community garden is blooming in the Friarsgate neighborhood in Irmo. This new space offers an option if you want to get out of the house and get some fresh air.

The 10-acre plot of land is blooming new life, coming together through a partnership between the town and the Ivy Heritage Foundation.

This is the first step in an American Rescue Plan Act and community-funded project. Down the road, the town expects to build a dog park and skate park catty-corner to the garden.

Irmo has 20-year access to this land.

"We're starting out with the 20 beds, but the max is going to be 68, but we had to make sure for placement, so you only see just the 20 beds right now," Rosalind Cook-Hillian, garden coordinator said.

Assembled over the weekend, mulch and wood are coming together to create something beautiful.

"It's time for us to get out and be neighbors again, get out and do the over the fence opportunities to have a hot dog, to plant some tomatoes, to do gardening, to meet on a regular basis," Irmo Mayor Barry Walker said.

The garden will have plots residents can lease on a yearly basis and plant whatever they'd like to as long as it's not a tree, things like strawberries, herbs, potatoes and tomatoes.

The foundation and town of Irmo are looking for more volunteers to help with setting up the garden and donating.

They're also waiting on water and electricity hookups from the city.

"My goodness, gardening is a true benefit. It's a way to relax. Gardening is therapeutic. Just being one within your own private space and learning how to make food for yourself, growing food for yourself, growing food for your family, if you're a family with children it's a way to teach them about the environment," Cook-Hillian said.

This is a new plot of opportunity in Irmo.