SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — New developments are coming to the town of Mayesville.

The Bland Building on Main Street is expected to have new apartments, a café, a history museum and a medical clinic as early as December.

Mayesville Mayor Jereleen Miller was on site as crews poured the concrete foundation for the soon-to-be one bedroom apartments on the backside of the building.

"It's not enough words that I can really say. I guess you can see it in my face, the expression," she said. "We've been trying to get to this point for some time and we see it's happening."

Crews in Mayesville worked to build the foundation for the soon-to-be apartments at the Bland Building downtown.

Joe Perry

According to Miller, The United States Department of Agriculture contributed $50,000 in grant funding in August to assist with the equipment and furnishing of the medical clinic and café.

Jereleen Miller

The South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism also contributed, providing $150,000 in grant funding for the museum.

For locals, the new development means a big step forward for their small town.

"It feels wonderful man to see we got something like this coming 'round here, 'cause we only have one store in Mayesville and I think it would be lovely to see we bringing something like this in the town of Mayesville," Nathaniel Holloman, a native of the area, said. "It's a blessing to me."

Mayor Miller says a grant proposal has also been submitted to help fund the removal of 43 abandoned homes in town. Town leaders should know whether the grant has been approved and how they plan to move forward by November.