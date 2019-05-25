ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Imagine being hurt, calling for help and the people who are supposed to respond can't quickly assist.

That's the concern for hundreds in Orangeburg county but officials say things are about to change.

According to county officials in the future it will look a little different as plans have been made for the building to be expanded and house a new emergency medical service station which will include a vehicle and updated living quarters.

This comes on the hills of a 1200 signature petition signed by residents in the community addressing concerns with EMS response times and staffing.

Harold Young, Orangeburg county administrator, acknowledges there is an issue.

"We had a petition and a lot of out cry from the citizens and since then we’ve tried to commit to more full-time and additional services in that area. Orangeburg is 1100 square miles that’s great but that also can be a challenge when it comes to providing emergency services" says Young.

Young also says that staffing issues, having enough paramedics and EMT's is a state statewide dilemma.

"We have a charter school now for health professionals that we hope can transition more men and women into that medical professional and becoming EMTs and help home grow some of the people we need for medical services" says Young.

An exact date on when the expansion will be complete has not been given but we’re told that the building process will start in 2020.