ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Today ground was broken for the new Millennium Speculative building at the Orangeburg County/City Industrial park.

The site will be located off of exit 154 A on Millennium drive.

A crowd gathered for the ceremony to learn more about the $20 million and over 200,000 square foot site.

"I’m hoping and anticipating 1,000 to 1,500 jobs" says Johnny Ravenell, Orangeburg County Councilman for District 2, "As the company grows and time passes that there are more than that and so we’re really looking for a promising future for people who will hold these jobs."

The first phase of the site is expected to be completed in spring of 2020.