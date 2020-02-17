SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. — A new program at one Lexington School District Two school is helping promote good behavior and build relationships between students, staff, and police officers.

Latoya Ross, the school counselor at Congaree Elementary School, says the school started a new program this year to recognize students for their hard work.

"We are a PBIS school, a Positive Behavioral Intervention and Support school. What we do is focus on rewards for positive behavior," said Ross.

Behavior is monitored by staff and teachers and there's a points system where students can earn rewards.

"The South Congaree Police Department encourages our students to do their best in school," explained Ross. The department also rewards kids each week by recognizing one student for positive behavior and that student receives a very special reward -- any meal they choose from a local fast food restaurant.

Devrinn Washington, an investigator and school resource officer with the South Congaree Police Department, says the department wanted to be a part of the new program.

"The police wanted to get involved because we always think that it (the relationship) starts from this elementary school young age, being community oriented police, and get involved in lives early, not in a negative way but a positive way," said Washington.

"It's a good feeling. Definitely, it's us, we get the raw end of the deal when we're out there in the streets and go to their homes at night, may be a situation and they look scared. But seeing their face brighten up and actually we're doing something to make them feel good, it makes us feel good. It's rewarding," explained Officer Washington.

Washington believes one of the biggest benefits of the program is building relationships with the kids.

"It's always beneficial when you can start building a rapport with the kids early," said Washington. "I think the best thing that we can do is get in the community and the schools, show our face, give them somebody they can depend on with the badge, and it's very, very successful."

Washington and Ross will surprise the winning child at lunch time on Fridays.

When Street Squad Lexington was at the school, Cadence Thomas was the student rewarded for working hard in school. For her meal, she wanted chicken nuggets and fries from McDonald's.

"They help us out if we have hard trouble doing anything or if we have hard trouble with people like bullies and stuff like that," said Thomas. "They're nice and they're friendly and when you say something, they don't interrupt."

Ross says she hopes this program continues to grow in the future.

"I actually think it's been a positive impact. It has encouraged students to actually want to have positive behavior, encouraging their friends, and other students at the school as well," said Ross.

Officer Washington says as long as he's at the school, he's going to make sure the program keeps going.

