New murals coming to Orangeburg for first time in 10 years

The goal is for the first mural in the project to be painted at DORA Park in Downtown Orangeburg by the first quarter of next year.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — There are only a few murals on buildings in the city of Orangeburg, but soon that could change. The Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association (DORA) is working on what's called the Downtown Murals project, which could bring six new murals to the city for the first time in ten years.

Candice Roberson DORA's executive director.

“As you come down and you go through our murals you will see our business district, you will see our shopping district, you will see our food district and we just hope it provides another level of entertainment and activity when you’re in downtown Orangeburg," said Roberson.

The project will be collaboratively funded by DORA and the City of Orangeburg.

“We have strong history from the Revolutionary War to the Civil Rights Movement era up to today. So our muralists that we are going to work with we hope will capture every bit of history.”

The goal is for the artwork to attract residents and visitors downtown, adding to its walkability and enhancing the environment. Similar projects have launched in other cities across the state like Florence, Lake City, and Sumter.

“Florence recently did a mural project to where the community came down and painted panels and installed the murals and we are possibly hoping that one of our murals will mimic their activities to engage the community," said Roberson.

They are partnering with artists at local universities and the Orangeburg County Arts Center, and are seeking requests from other artists looking to get involved.