ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg county fair has been a tradition in the community for over a century.

Although the weather may make it feel different, fall has arrived and so has fair season.

Since it’s inception in 1911, the event adds new attractions and brings back old favorites.

Matt Stokes, the Orangeburg County Fair President, says they are constantly trying to improve the fair.

"We’ve got our new midway entertainment company. We got family winnable games, we got a new family rides, we have a magic show this year which is new," said Stokes.

Of course they also have old favorites rides and food Stoke says. He hopes residents will could out and eat the fair food and fellowship with one another.

The fair is free for children 5 and under, $6 for children ages 6-12 and $8 for ages 13 and up.

The fair runs through Sunday October 6.