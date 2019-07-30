ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Claflin University has officially partnered with the South Carolina Technical College System to create a smooth transition and to encourage two year college nursing graduates to continue their education and earn a bachelor’s degree in nursing.

This is also a part of the university’s initiative to come along side the Institute of Medicine which is recommending that healthcare organizations increase their Bachelor of Science Nursing (BSN) staff to 80% by 2020.

"Statics tell us when a hospital hires more nurses with a BSN, the patients have better outcomes" says Dr. Shannon Smith, director of the nursing program at Claflin University. Smith goes on to say,=, "It is monumental to help meet that Institute of Medicine goal and wherever they want to be they can be with this BSN degree."

The goal of the partnership is to also increase graduates from minority and other underrepresented groups.