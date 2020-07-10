New plans for Yesterday's Restaurant building in Five Points

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The former location of Yesterday's Restaurant in Five Points could be going through some changes soon.
The City of Columbia’s Design and Development Review Commission will review a proposal Thursday for the building.
According to the plans submitted to the commission, the owners want to divide the space into multiple units and restore it to it’s mid-1900’s look.
The building, built in 1935, was originally a one-story drug store that was added onto over time.
Yesterday’s Restaurant and Tavern operated in this spot from the 1970s until earlier this year.
Lambert Architecture and Construction will lead this project- the same company revitalizing some storefronts down Harden St.
The commission will review this item Thursday at 4 p.m.
