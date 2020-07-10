New plans for Yesterday's Restaurant building in Five Points

After the iconic restaurant closed it's doors earlier this year, new plans are in the works for the almost 100-year-old building.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The former location of Yesterday's Restaurant in Five Points could be going through some changes soon.

According to the plans submitted to the commission, the owners want to divide the space into multiple units and restore it to it’s mid-1900’s look.

The building, built in 1935, was originally a one-story drug store that was added onto over time.

Yesterday’s Restaurant and Tavern operated in this spot from the 1970s until earlier this year.

Lambert Architecture and Construction will lead this project- the same company revitalizing some storefronts down Harden St.

The commission will review this item Thursday at 4 p.m.