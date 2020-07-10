x
New plans for Yesterday's Restaurant building in Five Points

After the iconic restaurant closed it's doors earlier this year, new plans are in the works for the almost 100-year-old building.
Credit: WLTX

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The former location of Yesterday's Restaurant in Five Points could be going through some changes soon.

The City of Columbia’s Design and Development Review Commission will review a proposal Thursday for the building.

According to the plans submitted to the commission, the owners want to divide the space into multiple units and restore it to it’s mid-1900’s look.

Credit: Lambert/Como
Photo of the Yesterday's building in the 1960's from the proposal document.

The building, built in 1935, was originally a one-story drug store that was added onto over time.

Yesterday’s Restaurant and Tavern operated in this spot from the 1970s until earlier this year.

Lambert Architecture and Construction will lead this project- the same company revitalizing some storefronts down Harden St.

Credit: Lambert Construction
Renderings of the Yesterday's building if plans go through.

The commission will review this item Thursday at 4 p.m. 

You can view the meeting here