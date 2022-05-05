New restaurant to open in Norway this week

The Table of Norway is a country buffet-style restaurant filling a void as the only food establishment in town.

NORWAY, S.C. — The Table of Norway is a new restaurant opening in Norway this week.

Haylee Judy is a co-owner.

“We love people, and we love to cook," Judy said. "When Gibson’s was down, we had this chance to open as a family."

She will own the restaurant alongside her mother-in-law, Angie Judy.

The name of the restaurant, she says, has biblical inspiration. It was inspired by The Last Supper when Jesus met with the disciples for dinner and they gathered around a table.

"We put our feet on the ground, and took off running with it, and did everything we knew we could do to get it open as soon as possible because we knew the people were missing a good eating establishment in Norway," Judy said.

Judy says in some ways, this new place will stay true to the restaurant people love.

“It’s gonna be the same thing, same décor Mr. Gibson had in there. He had his old antiques in there, and we left that in there," she said.

However, she says it will be different in other ways. It will serve buffet-style country and BBQ meals.

The Table of Norway will be open 7 days a week.

Sunday through Wednesday, it will serve lunch from 11 a.m to 2 p.m.

On Thursdays, it will serve lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On Fridays and Saturdays, it will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner with breakfast starting at 6 a.m. and ending at 9 a.m.