ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State is taking safety to a new level with the new Rave Guardian app.

The free app gives students, faculty, staff and parents the ability to communicate with and obtain information from campus police.

From requesting transportation in a needed situation to calling to report an emergency to campus police, officials are promising the app will allow them to move and respond more quickly and efficiently.

"The safety and security of our faculty, staff and students is paramount to us here," says Chief Joseph D. Nelson, head of South Carolina State University campus police.

