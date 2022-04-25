New shop coming to Dusty Bend will benefit local farmers

Three Sister Essentials (3SE), opening May 7 in the Dusty Bend area of Camden, will feature fresh produce and other locally-made products.

Example video title will go here for this video

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A new shop opening in the Dusty Bend area of Camden will benefit local residents and farmers.

Three Sister Essentials (3SE) will feature fresh products from mostly local farmers in the Midlands and around the state.

"This is bringing together our local farmers and our local artisans, and giving them a chance to showcase their produce and product," said co-owner April Rodgers.

Lance Samuels with Bushels and Bags Farm in Ridgeway says he is excited to bring a focus to local farmers.

"It's great to support people's health, and it's great to support the local economy and just create that community because it's great for people to put a face with who is producing their food and then to go out there and see it growing is huge," Samuels said. "Local produce its just more nutrient, it hasn't had that shelf life, it hasn't been shipped, you can store it in your own refrigerator for longer ... it's gonna be more flavorful and more rich."

Yay for another rocking it out week at 3SE! Our Dad Horace Prater completed the beautiful shelving this week, the... Posted by Three Sisters Essentials - Local Grassroots Market on Sunday, April 24, 2022

Another local farmer, Kathy McCaskill, says "my outlets are limited for selling this. I don't produce enough to sell to grocery stores or restaurants but yet I have to sell enough to support the farm, so this is great."