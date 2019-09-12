SPRINGDALE, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation will be building a new sidewalk on Kitty Hawk Drive in Springdale to help improve safety.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) says they plan on starting construction on the sidewalk this week.

Street Squad talked with officials in the Town of Springdale on Monday and they say part of the reason for the sidewalk being built is to help improve safety.

Kitty Hawk Drive is used to connect Platt Springs Road with Boston Avenue. Boston Avenue is where you'll find Airport High School. The town says many high school teens walk down Kitty Hawk Drive to go back and forth from school.

"A lot of student from Airport High School and various schools around here are using this road as a connection," said Ashley Watkins, the Town Administrator for the Town of Springdale. "There's not really anywhere for them to walk so a sidewalk obviously makes sense for that."

The talks of the sidewalk was brought up back in 2017.

SCDOT officials say it's part of the TAP Program. 80 percent will be covered through federal funding. The other 20 percent will be taken care of by the Town of Springdale. In total, the project will cost $377,159.

RELATED: Springdale community donating truck loads of food to feed senior citizens

Springdale believes having a sidewalk there will help students be more safe when traveling from home to school.

"Really (it will be) just a safe place for the kids to walk to and from school. Hopefully when the sidewalk is there, we'll have more kids walking to and from school as well."

According to SCDOT's Programmed Project Viewer, the project is anticipated to be completed by March 31st, 2020.

RELATED: Lexington road closed for over 3 years after 2015 floods may reopen soon