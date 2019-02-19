WINNSBORO, South Carolina — A collaborative project between Fairfield Central High School, Richard Winn Academy and the Barclay School has student journalists telling the stories of Fairfield County.

The Fairfield Post is a new student-led newspaper. The first edition was published last week.

Tuesday morning, journalism students at Fairfield Central were getting prepared for the next edition of the paper.

The first edition of The Fairfield Post.

WLTX

"We just write on community activities, school activities, sports, upcoming events, and just kind of keeping our community informed about the things that are coming up," said Jamara Green. She is a senior at Fairfield Central.

The journalism class at Fairfield Central is new this semester. Thirteen students signed up for the class that debuted a few weeks ago.

Jordan Dove is a senior, he is one of the student journalists. Dove says he has enjoyed interviewing people for the paper. The class has also improved his writing.

Dove said, "I'm not the strongest writer, but I think having a student editor team that can sit down and work with you helps develop your skills."

He said, "It has definitely helped me."

Shamieka Sims is the journalism and print media teacher, she says printing a weekly student newspaper is big task, but worth the effort.

Sims said, "When I was in high school, I spent time writing in the local paper. I was the sports reporter for the local paper here in Fairfield County.

"I just know how it really got me involved in my community, it gave me a passion, and made me want to come back and be a part of the community," said Sims.

Now Sims is hoping some of that same passion she developed for journalism in high school will continue through her current student journalists.

Green said, "I would encourage people just to read the newspaper, whether or not you are in our community. It's a great opportunity to kind of witness what students at Fairfield Central are participating in and what we plan on pursuing."

The paper is available weekly in print at local businesses around Fairfield County. It is also available online.