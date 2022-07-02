Transportation assistance now available in Kershaw County

The service and scheduling for it are open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Getting people where they need to go for free is the goal of the Vehicle Access Network (VAN) in Kershaw County, thanks to a grant awarded to United Way of Kershaw County by the Health Services District of Kershaw County.

"The network services people to meet their health, food and socials service needs," said United Way transportation director Lauren Richardson. Richardson says it's a needed service, especially in some the rural areas.

To provide the service, they first had to have vehicles to use. So, United Way partnered with One Carolina Transit. "We do now have two vans that are wheelchair accessible," Richardson said. And they're working to access several more.

Richardson said she is happy to be a part of the initiative after living in the area for quite some time and knowing of the dire need for transportation.

"We've not had transportation here for a while," Richardson said. "We had cabs on and off, and we have not had a bus in my lifetime, up until recently," referencing Kershaw Connect that recently launched.

The service and scheduling for it are open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you need a ride on Saturday, it must scheduled in advance. The service does not run on Sundays.