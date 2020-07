The $13.8 million project will add a hundred jobs to the area.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A new community-based outpatient VA clinic is coming to Orangeburg.

The over 5-acre facility will be located off of highway 178 in the new Magnolia Village Parkway and will include primary care, mental health and laboratory services.

The VA released the following statement.