LEXINGTON, S.C. — A new walking trail will be headed to the Old Mill Pond in the Town of Lexington.

The pond hasn't looked the same since the October Floods of 2015. Heavy ran came through and washed out the dam. Crews have working since then to restore it.

Laban Chapel has been the property owner for the last 15 years. He told Street Squad back in October of 2019 he has been working with the Department of Health and Environmental Control to fix the dam.

The permit was approved to rebuild the dam.

The owner says he hopes water will be back in the pond by the Fall of this year.

Last month, the Mayor of the Town of Lexington, Steve MacDougall, announced in the annual State of the Town address various project they would be working on for the 2020 year.

Some of those included a new pavilion being built at the Icehouse Amphitheater in Downtown Lexington. Another project the town will be working on is rebuilding the Gibson Pond Dam.

RELATED: New Gibson Pond Dam design features walkway, fishing piers

One of the projects they're hoping to work on is adding a walking trail at the Old Mill Pond. It would be a mile long and circle around the waterway.

The project is expected to go to bid in the spring. Mayor MacDougall says the plan is to have the walking trail "dovetail with the restoration of the dam."

Folks in the community tell Street Squad they're looking forward to seeing the trail built and to be able to use it when they check out businesses by the pond.

RELATED: Old Mill Pond may be rebuilt in 2020