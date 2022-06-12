What do rubber ducks and the Newberry police have in common?

Children look for rubber ducks in the city, if you find one, a note says to bring it to the police department for a prize.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Rubber Duckies all across the City of Newberry.

Why you might ask?

We'll it's Newberry Police Departments' way of connecting with kids.

"When we're having bad points throughout the day it never fails, a kid walks in with a duck, so it like that's just awesome cause we get to get out there smile and have fun and it changes the whole mood and how we are so it's doing phenomenal for us," says Caitlin Branch with the Newberry Police Department.

She came up with the concept of a holiday rubber duck hunt, the kids who find it will see a message saying to bring it to the City Of Newberry Police Department to pick up a prize.

The idea is to get kids and police together for something fun and to get kids acquainted with law enforcement.

The small concept has left a big impact on that relationship.

"A lot of times I see that it's kinda difficult for parents and to figure out a way to get involved with us, so this kinda brings them to us and we can sit there hey how did u find the duck," she adds.

"One-day I'm sitting in there I hear I squeal and I came running outside and she had found the duck, and she was just beside herself so yes, they are fanatics about it," says Marguerite Girard the owner of Bike Baby, as she says this community project has been incredible to watch as everyone's excitement for the kids grows.

The duck hunt kicked off December 1st.

Branch scattered 48 ducks around the city and within the first day 17 were found leaving her, and the staff had to put the found ducks back out, as so many kids have taken part in the growing community event.