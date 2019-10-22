NEWBERRY, S.C. — A Swansea native had a career day for Newberry College on Saturday.

Newberry College running back chance walker rushed for 261 yards Saturday against Catawba College, which broke the previous school record of 255 yards. He also scored a program record six touchdowns, which accounted for 36 Newberry points. The Wolves won the game 44-21.

“All I had to do was make one guy miss. My teammates did a great job blocking for me," Walker says. "I’m just very grateful that I had the opportunity to do it. I credit the coaches and my teammates."

Walker comes from an athletic family. His uncles and his father played football at the collegiate and the professional level. He says football is more than just a sport to him.

"It hits home for me since they played it. I knew I wanted to play it to keep it going,” Walker said.

On Monday, Walker was named the South Atlantic Conference Player of the Week.

And although he has secured school records, Walker says his focus is now on getting Wolves the back on track.

Despite Saturday’s win, the team is still 3-4 on the season and must win three of their final four games to secure their first winning record since 2016.

The Wolves will be in action again this Saturday when they take on Carson-Newman.