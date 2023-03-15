Newberry welcomes the first Municipal Lineman School in South Carolina

It's part of a training program for the workers, who help get the power back on in towns across the state, and Newberry was chosen to host the school.

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Newberry has become home to the first municipal lineman school in the state.

The program is through ElectriCities of North Carolina, a group that works with local utilities in three states, including South Carolina.

It's part of a training program for the workers, who help get the power back on in towns across the state, and Newberry was chosen to host the school.

"Municipalities used to train with the South Carolina Electric and Gas training program, when they were purchased by Dominion Energy that program ended so we we're wondering what to do," says Utility Director for the City of Newberry, Tim Baker.

It's a program other municipalities like Camden, Orangeburg, and Bishopville will benefit from as.

"Municipalities in the state still own their electric systems, and the workers have to be trained, some of the larger ones are Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities, and the City of Rock Hill they have over 40,000 customers so they have to have trained employees just like a large investor in utilities would have," he adds.

Having it in Newberry will help attract workers, but it's also beneficial for businesses say officials.

"Lineman from around South Carolina will be coming here to train, and then secondly is the economic impact. You know, to have folks coming to town on a regular basis to train here and stay in our hotels, which our downtown hotel I spoke with them is full for this week with the lineman school and other things, so they are excited and overflowing into our other hotels," said Mayor of Newberry, Foster Senn.

Adding this monthly program will bring in new people each month.

For those wanting to take part in the training, you must be hired by one of the 21 city utility departments that are partnered with that group.