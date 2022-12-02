'Night to Shine" offers special needs teens unforgettable prom night in Lugoff

The event, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, offers an unforgettable prom night experience for teens with special needs.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A Midlands church hosted a very special event for teens with special needs Friday night.

New Life Christian Outreach in Lugoff hosted A Night to Shine on Friday. The event, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, offers an unforgettable prom night experience for teens with special needs age 14 and up.

On Friday night in Lugoff, the room was full of cheers and screams as the prom kings and queens were welcomed like royalty, applauded by a room full of people.

Days prior to the event the attendees were invited to pick out their outfits for their day to shine, according to Kate Stines.

The event was a little different this year to keep people safe from COVID-19 but allowed students to be face-to-face with others. The event was half virtual and half in-person, which allowed them to be celebrated and crowned. A special message appeared on the screen for each individual, and then a special meal was given to the families.

Please pray for our volunteers and our honored guest. Pray that tonight will be a success. That our honored guest will have fun, lives will be changed, sickness will not be spread, and most importantly that everyone gets a glimpse of Jesus’s love tonight. Posted by New Life Christian Outreach on Friday, February 11, 2022

The event kicked off at 6 p.m. and kept going until all 66 attendees walked the red carpet. "When they get here, they are greeted by 150 or so volunteers cheering so loud."

Kenny Byrd, who got to walk the red carpet, was at a loss for words. "It was awesome!" His mom Pam Sarcy said, "It was a great night for them, it was a night for them to shine, and they did."